Kelly Ripa Snaps Stunning Pics Of ‘Favorite Daughter’ Lola Consuelos

Proud mom Kelly Ripa loves to take photos of her only daughter!

The “Live with Kelly & Ryan” co-host played paparazzo for 18-year-old Lola Consuelos over the weekend, snapping a few Instagram pics of the recent high school graduate.

Lola – who rarely shows up on her mom’s IG feed – shot a coy smile for the camera, her enviable mid-summer tan on full display.

“Middle child vibes 💚💚💚 #favoritedaughter,” Kelly captioned the photos.

“And you are my favorite mom ✨🦋,” Lola sweetly commented back.

Kelly’s fans and famous friends filled the comment section with compliments for the teen, who has grown up to be an undeniable stunner.

” So beautiful!!! X💙,” Sarah Jessica Parker gushed.

” She got it from her Mamma! ❤️❤️❤️ Beauty!” Lisa Rinna wrote.

Kelly must have gotten Lola’s seal of approval before she pressed post, since the daytime host has long joked about her daughter’s strict reins on her Instagramming.

“It’s so bizarre. I’m never allowed to post a photo of her — ever,” she told Jimmy Fallon back in 2017. “Why did I have these kids if not to exploit them on social media?”

Kelly also got the go-ahead to share photos from Lola’s senior prom last June – but it wasn’t instant.

“It only took 20 hours, but we finally got two approved prom photos,” Kelly teased in the caption. “#prom 2019 💚💚 love you @tar3kfahmy and @theyoungestyung.”