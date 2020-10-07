Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Baby No. 2: ‘I’m Knocking at 40’s Door’

Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Weatherspoon are expecting a second child!

The 39-year-old revealed her baby bump on the cover of November’s Women’s Health.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’ Kelly explained about growing their family. Their new baby will be joining Kelly and Tim’s 5-year-old son Titan.

She added that they were surprised to get pregnant right away and amid the coronavirus pandemic and everything else happening in our country right now, she was reluctant to share the news.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she says. “And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

The former Destiny’s Child star and solo singer is hopeful that her fans will see that new music and a baby may actually be possible at the same time.

“I was thinking, Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!” she says. “And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.’”

Kelly has spent her first trimester resting and has been indulging in some pregnancy cravings like peanut butter and chocolate but one of her favorites, Wagyu steak isn’t agreeing with her, “Immediately after I swallow it, I have heartburn,” she told the magazine.

She admits that this time around her fitness level may not be the same as her first pregnancy, explaining, “I swam, I did yoga, I did weights, I jogged and walked” but after her doctor confirmed the pregnancy she experienced an “overwhelming sense of exhaustion…”

Congrats to the growing family!