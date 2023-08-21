Kelsea Ballerini Gives Herself Pep Talk Before First Chase Stokes Date In Throwback TikTok: ‘I Can Do This’

Kelsea Ballerini is getting honest about her relatable first date jitters!

The country music princess gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the early days of her relationship with boyfriend Chase Stokes on Aug. 20, posting a throwback TikTok video of herself getting hyped to have dinner with the “Outer Banks” star months earlier.

Kelsea tracked the video to her song “How Do I Do This” and revealed in her caption that she’d sent the clip to her bestie for support.

The singer stood in front of a mirror and showed off her “cool girl” outfit of a patterned mini dress and cowboy boots, promising to give her pal “the full update” the next day.

“I can do this! I can do this!” she told herself. “It’s just a date. You just go and you eat food and you talk about things that you do.”

Kelsea and Chase’s outing obviously turned out successfully, as the pair have been going strong since marking their romance as social media official at the start of the year.

In April, they made their red carpet debut at the 2023 CMT Awards and just weeks earlier, Chase confirmed to Access Hollywood that he and the “Miss Me More” songstress were “having a blast” together.

Though she and Chase clearly hit it off, Kelsea’s nerves at the start were understandable – the 29-year-old had recently split from fellow country artist Morgan Evans at the time. The pair finalized their divorce in October after five years of marriage.