Kelsea Ballerini & Mackenzie Porter Wear Exact Same Balenciaga Dress at 2022 CMAs That Kim Kardashian Wore

The CMAs have us seeing double!

Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter both donned matching blue dresses at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. And to make this twinning moment all the more fun – Kim Kardashian herself also wore this dress in the past!

Kim first wore the electric blue, bodycon Balenciaga dress to the “Vanity Fair” Oscars Party back in March, complete with matching blue gloves, bold diamond earrings, and sleek silver sunglasses.

Both Kelsea and Mackenzie styled their looks similarly to Kim, with Kelsea incorporating the matching gloves while Mackenzie kept her hands free and instead sported bright turquoise statement earrings.

“My first ever cma awards”, Mackenzie captioned her Instagram post. The “About You” singer posed alongside her husband, Jake Etheridge, whom she married in July 2020.

Kelsea, for her part, took the carpet by herself. The “Peter Pan” singer recently settled her divorce with Morgan Evans. After over four years of marriage, Kelsea shared the news of her divorce via her Instagram story in August of this year.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Kelsea appeared on CBS Mornings in October, and had this to say to about the split: “It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile. It just didn’t work, and that sometimes is, like, a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.’”

Access Hollywood was able to speak with Morgan at the CMAs, and he alluded to his divorce while speaking about his new song, “Over For You”.

“It’s been a rough few months in my life. Writing this song just really helped me sort through a lot that actually. When I played it for the first time, I just played it because I needed to get it off my chest. As I said the reaction to it has been kind of overwhelming.”

Hayley Santaflorentina