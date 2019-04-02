Kelsea Ballerini Shares Gushy Post About Her Mentor Kelly Clarkson

Kelsea Ballerini is a Kelly Clarkson stan through and through!

The 25-year-old country star paid tribute to her tour mate and mentor in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday.

“The greatest gift as an opening act is having a front row seat to watch and learn successful artists steer their ships. Anyone who knows me knows I have always been a Kelly super fan, but after watching her flawlessly navigate a major tour while taping The Voice and being a wife and momma while never missing a beat AND being kind to everyone and making sure we were all taken care of gave me a whole new lense of respect and love for this woman,” she wrote.

READ: Kelly Clarkson’s Cover Of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ Is Everything!

“And more than that, the biggest lesson and reminder from this tour is the beauty in authenticity. Kelly is the most warm, NORMAL, and not scared to speak her mind kind of spirit, and in a society that’s filtered and tuned to perfection, she reminded me that what’s more likeable than being perfect is being real. So here is us eating hot dogs.”

The “Miss Me More” singer just completed the “Meaning of Life” tour on Monday alongside Kelly Clarkson.

The tour kicked off in January, including Kelsea on 19 of the 28 tour dates and finishing things off in South Carolina.

The show comes to a close just in time for Kelly Clarkson to devote her undivided attention to coaching on “The Voice” Season 16.

Lucky for us, Kelsea will be making a few guest appearances on “The Voice” as an advisor to Kelly.

How could you not succeed with these two in your corner?!

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Is All Of Us As She Hilariously Admits She Hates Working Out