Kenan Thompson Returns As 2022 People’s Choice Awards Host: See All The Nominations

Kenan Thompson is back!

The comedian has been tapped to return to host the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards” for the second consecutive year.

“I’m beyond excited to host the People’s Choice Awards again this year and celebrate the incredible talent and fans that this show unites,” Kenan shared in a statement.

Not only is Kenan hosting the big show, but he is also nominated in the Comedy TV Star category for “Saturday Night Live.”

“I’m so grateful to be nominated – shoutout to the fans and congrats to all the nominees. Get ready for round two,” Kenan added.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and more stars are also up for awards this year.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

THE MOVIE OF 2022

Bullet Train Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Elvis Jurassic World Dominion Nope The Batman Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

Fire Island Hustle Hocus Pocus 2 Marry Me Senior Year The Adam Project The Lost City Ticket To Paradise

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

Black Adam Bullet Train Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Jurassic World Dominion The Batman The Woman King Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

Nope Death on the Nile Don’t Worry Darling Elvis Halloween Ends Luckiest Girl Alive Scream Where the Crawdads Sing

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion Daniel Kaluuya – Nope Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me Joey King – Bullet Train Keke Palmer – Nope Queen Latifah – Hustle Viola Davis – The Woman King

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin Butler – Elvis Daniel Kaluuya – Nope Florence Pugh – Don’t Worry Darling Gal Gadot – Death on the Nile Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling Jamie Lee Curtis – Halloween Ends Keke Palmer – Nope Mila Kunis – Luckiest Girl Alive

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam Sandler – Hustle Channing Tatum – The Lost City Jennifer Garner – The Adam Project Jennifer Lopez – Marry Me Julia Roberts – Ticket To Paradise Queen Latifah – Hustle Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Love and Thunder Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Dominion Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Joey King – Bullet Train Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick Viola Davis – The Woman King Zöe Kravitz – The Batman

THE SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary Better Call Saul Grey’s Anatomy House of the Dragon Obi-Wan Kenobi Saturday Night Live Stranger Things This Is Us

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

Better Call Saul Cobra Kai Euphoria Grey’s Anatomy Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Ozark The Walking Dead This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary Black-ish Only Murders in the Building Never Have I Ever Saturday Night Live The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Young Rock Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Below Deck Sailing Yacht Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta The Kardashians The Real Housewives of Atlanta The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Selling Sunset

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

America’s Got Talent American Idol Dancing with the Stars RuPaul’s Drag Race The Bachelorette The Masked Singer Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi Ice-T – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Jason Bateman – Ozark Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever Mandy Moore – This Is Us Mariska Hargitay – Law &Order: Special Victims Unit Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

Ellen Pompeo – Grey’s Anatomy Jason Bateman – Ozark Mandy Moore – This Is Us Mariska Hargitay – Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria Zendaya – Euphoria

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live Kristen Bell – The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Maitreyi Ramakrishnan – Never Have I Ever Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-Ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

Good Morning America Live with Kelly and Ryan The Drew Barrymore Show The Ellen DeGeneres Show The Jennifer Hudson Show The Kelly Clarkson Show The View Today with Hoda and Jenna

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Late Night with Seth Meyers The Daily Show The Late Late Show with James Corden The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

Charli D’Amelio – Dancing with the Stars Bosco – RuPaul’s Drag Race Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette Mayyas – America’s Got Talent Noah Thompson – American Idol Selma Blair – Dancing with the Stars Teyana Taylor – The Masked Singer Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset Garcelle Beauvais – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kandi Burruss – The Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore – The Real Housewives of Atlanta Khloé Kardashian – The Kardashians Kim Kardashian – The Kardashians Kyle Richards – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino – Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

Bridgerton Bel-Air Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Inventing Anna Severance The Bear The Boys The Thing About Pam

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

House of The Dragon La Brea Moon Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Stranger Things The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power The Umbrella Academy

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Bad Bunny Charlie Puth Drake Harry Styles Jack Harlow Kendrick Lamar Luke Combs The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Beyoncé Camila Cabello Doja Cat Lady Gaga Lizzo Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022

BTS 5 Seconds of Summer BLACKPINK Coldplay Imagine Dragons Måneskin OneRepublic Panic! At The Disco

THE SONG OF 2022

About Damn Time – Lizzo As It Was – Harry Styles Break My Soul – Beyoncé First Class – Jack Harlow Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga Me Porto Bonito – Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj Wait For U – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

THE ALBUM OF 2022

Dawn FM – The Weeknd Growin’ Up – Luke Combs Harry’s House – Harry Styles Midnights – Taylor Swift Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar Renaissance – Beyoncé Special – Lizzo Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood Kane Brown Kelsea Ballerini Luke Combs Maren Morris Miranda Lambert Morgan Wallen Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Anitta Bad Bunny Becky G Shakira Karol G Rauw Alejandro Rosalía Sebastián Yatra

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Chlöe Dove Cameron GAYLE Latto Lauren Spencer-Smith Muni Long Saucy Santana Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift As It Was – Harry Styles Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS) – Charlie Puth Let Somebody Go – Coldplay X Selena Gomez Oh My God – Adele Pink Venom – BLACKPINK PROVENZA – KAROL G Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official – BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

Left And Right – Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran Do We Have A Problem? – Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby Freaky Deaky – Tyga X Doja Cat Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears Jimmy Cooks – Drake Featuring 21 Savage Party – Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro Sweetest Pie – Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour Ed Sheeran Tour Harry Styles Love On Tour LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

Bad Bunny Charlie Puth Doja Cat Lil Nas X Lizzo Reese Witherspoon Selena Gomez Snoop Dogg

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

Addison Rae Brent Rivera Charli D’Amelio Jay Shetty Khaby Lame Mikayla Jane Nogueira Mr Beast Noah Beck

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022 David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix) Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum Kevin Hart: Reality Check Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix) Whitney Cummings – Jokes (Netflix)

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022

Chloe Kim LeBron James Megan Rapinoe Nathan Chen Rafael Nadal Russell Wilson Serena Williams Steph Curry

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain Archetypes Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Call Her Daddy Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend Not Skinny But Not Fat SmartLess Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicole Byer

Fans can cast their votes for their favorites today through Wednesday, November 9 at 11:59pm ET. Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter.

The PCAs will air on NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.