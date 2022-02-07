Kendall Jenner Face-Plants While Snowboarding & Pokes Fun Of Her Athleticism In First TikTok Video

Kendall Jenner isn’t afraid to laugh at herself!

The former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star poked fun at her snowboarding skills in her first-ever TikTok video.

In the clip, which was posted on Sunday, Kendall can be seen expertly making her way down the slopes – then wiping out and face-planting in the snow.

She paired the video with a viral audio clip from an old episode of “KUTWK” in which she boasts about her athleticism.

“I’m literally built as an athlete. Every blood test I’ve ever done has said that I’m over the normal limit of athleticness,” Kendall tells sister Kourtney Kardashian, who simply replies with a dry “Yeah.”

The model roasted her past comments in her caption, writing, “it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes.”

Fans in the comment section were loving Kendall’s self-deprecation. One wrote, “Queen can take a joke,” while another called her a “self-aware icon.”

Kendall Jenner’s Fierce Fashion View Gallery

Kendall is the latest Kardashian-Jenner family members to join TikTok. Her niece North West and sister Kim Kardashian have lots of fun posting their own joint account, and Kourtney and Penelope Disick collaborate on videos, too!

WATCH: Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Shows Off Impressive Designer Handbag Collection

