Kendall Jenner used the 10 year challenge to reveal that she hasn’t always had perfect model skin. In fact, she was far from it.

In a very real photo that Kendall shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday night, the now-famous model revealed that she struggled heavily with acne as a teenager. She told her fans that she “ran home crying” every day because of her struggles with bad skin.

Now, she has a much clearer complexion and is happy going makeup-free, and she shared a follow up photo for her 10 year challenge where she was showing off her natural look.

The photo was definitely telling — because Kendall technically grew up in the spotlight with her family’s famous show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” And with all the perfect looks around, it had to have been difficult to be struggling with a lot of breakouts.

Way to go Kendall for speaking your truth!

