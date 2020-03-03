Kylie Jenner Sparks Concern Over IV Drip While Watching ‘The Bachelor’ With Kendall

Kylie Jenner isn’t one to miss “Bachelor” Mondays! The 22-year-old shared a video to her Instagram stories on Monday evening where she was curled up on a couch watching none other than contestant Hannah Ann.

The video then panned to an IV hooked up to Kylie’s arm. The makeup mogul shared a shot of an unknown bright yellow liquid being pumped into her arm.

Fortunately for Kylie, big sister Kendall was curled up next to her, rubbing her hand for comfort!

While Kylie didn’t share why she had an IV drip, her following Instagram story contained the quote, “It’s poor spiritual hygiene to give everyone access to you.”

The “Kylie Cosmetics” founder had just returned from a tropical vacation with her friends and daughter Stormi in the Bahamas. Kylie shared sweet snaps of her and her 2-year-old daughter wearing matching outfits as they relaxed in the sun.

Looks like the Jenner sisters reunited for “Bachelor” night!