Kendra Duggar & Joseph Duggar Welcome First Child: Find Out The Baby's Name!

"We are so thrilled to announce the arrival of our newest grandbaby, Garrett David Duggar. Kendra and the baby are healthy and happy! Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes! - Jim Bob and Michelle," it reads on the website.

The little one was born on June 8 at 1:36PM and was 7lbs, 8oz.

The couple is ecstatic about having their first baby, saying there "nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today," on their website.

"No matter how many times we’ve experienced the joy of babies born in our families, there’s nothing comparable to the joy in our hearts today! Children truly are a gift from God. We are so thankful for his safe arrival and this new journey as parents," they said on the family's website.

Congrats to the happy family!