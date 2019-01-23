Has Kendra Wilkinson moved on from Hank Baskett with “Bachelorette” bad boy Chad Johnson? Not so fast.

The reality stars fueled dating rumors after being spotted hand-in-hand on Monday night, but Kendra’s rep tells Access that the PDA shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“It was for a taping,” the rep said of Kendra and Chad’s outing, adding that any perceived romantic vibes are “not real.”

That doesn’t mean they didn’t enjoy each other’s company, though. Photographers caught Kendra and Chad stepping out at Rocco’s Tavern in Los Angeles, where they were both all smiles while leaving the restaurant. The pair was inside for more than an hour, according to TMZ.

Kendra split from now-ex Hank in 2018 after more than eight years of marriage. The 33-year-old has been candid about adjusting to single life, but doesn’t seem to be in any rush to find Mr. Right. Instead, the bombshell is all about focusing her attention on self-care.

“Lookin for a new love? Nah. Looking to tailor myself to please the eyes of others? Nah. Bettering myself to make people happy? Nah,” she wrote, captioning an Instagram selfie on New Year’s Eve. “This year I’ll be me and let go of anything holding me back only accept eyes of love and support.”

As for Chad, the fitness buff is currently appearing on MTV’s “Ex on the Beach” alongside former girlfriend Madeline Sullivan and “Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham.

Access has reached out to the 31-year-old for comment on his recent time with Kendra.

— Erin Biglow