Kesha Makes Triumphant Return To American Music Awards After A 6 Year Absence

Kesha is back everybody! Kesha made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards stage on Sunday after a six-year absence from the show. The “Rainbow” singer was joined by New Orleans music icon Big Freedia for a performance of “Raising Hell,” the first single from her upcoming album, High Road, which drops January 10, 2020. Kesha and Big Freedia kept the audience moving and grooving as they danced and sang – not missing a beat.

Before her performance, Kesha, who was dressed in a pastel pink leotard and robe said, “Welcome to our Sunday service.” And she definitely took the whole audience right to the church rafters with her soaring vocals and fun moves.

Then Kesha took things one step further, by totally catching the audience by surprise with a performance of her throwback hit, “Tik Tok.”

Kelsea Ballerini, Constance Wu and Kelly Osbourne, Post Malone and Taran Killam were all spotted rocking out to the epic performance.

Kesha’s incredible AMA performance comes after a difficult couple of years following her long legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke. In. 2014, Kesha filed a lawsuit against her former collaborator, alleging via court documents that Dr. Luke, 46, had “sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused [her] to the point where [she] nearly lost her life.” Dr. Luke has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

Kesha has largely stayed out of the music spotlight, only surfacing at the 2018 Grammys for a performance of “Praying.”

