Kevin Bacon & Kyra Sedgwick Celebrate 35th Wedding Anniversary With Personal Throwback Photos

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are throwing it back for a milestone occasion!

The couple let fans in on their 35th anniversary celebration over the weekend with never-before-seen photos from their early days together. Kevin, 65, posted a sweet Instagram snap of him and Kyra, 58, sharing a tender moment in which she sat on his lap while he planted a kiss on her head.

Though the pic is now decades old, the actor admitted that as far as he’s concerned it may as well have been taken yesterday.

“35 years feels like a heartbeat,” Kevin wrote in his caption.

For her part, Kyra followed up with an even older pic, sharing a polaroid from the project on which she and Kevin were introduced. The Emmy winner teased that the experience was just the beginning of a long and loving history.

“It was 1987- on the set of ‘Lemon Sky’ – I met a man named Kevin. Happy 35 my love,” she captioned the photo.

Kevin and Kyra tied the knot in 1988 and share two children: actress Sophie, 31, and musician Travis, 34. The pair remains one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples, and they got a special shoutout from a famous friend who happens to be half of another long-lasting A-list marriage.

“You guys! Happy Anniversary! Can you believe it? It goes so fast! We are 35 soon to be 36!” Rita Wilson commented on Kevin’s post, referring to husband Tom Hanks.