Kevin Costner Breaks Silence In Candid First Remarks Amid Christine Baumgartner Divorce (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin Costner is getting candid about his contentious divorce.

The Oscar winner spoke exclusively with Access Hollywood in his first direct remarks following the latest court hearing between him and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Friday.

At one point during the proceedings, Kevin made a joke when Christine’s attorney accused him of earning more money than he’d previously stated, saying, “Oh good, we’ll have to have a treasure hunt to find it.”

Though the quip earned laughs in the courtroom, Kevin told Access on his way out that he wasn’t feeling humorous about the situation.

“Were you laughing? I wasn’t. This is a horrible place to be but this is where we’re at,” he said.

When asked how he hopes the legal saga unfolds, the “Yellowstone” star acknowledged the difficult emotions surrounding the end of his marriage.

“It feels so bad, we’re talking about somebody I love on the other side,” he added. “I just can’t.”

Access later asked Kevin if he “still has love” for Christine, to which he replied, “of course,” adding that he thinks “everybody” hopes things are resolved quickly.

Christine, 49, filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage. She and Kevin tied the knot in 2004 and share three kids: 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes and 13-year-old Grace.