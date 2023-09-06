Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Baumgartner Must Pay $14K Of His Legal Fees Amid Divorce (Reports)

Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner has been ordered to pay some of his legal fees.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered the “Yellowstone” star’s estranged wife to pay some of legal fees, which will cost her $14,237.50, according to multiple reports.

Kevin Costner from ‘The Untouchables’ to ‘Yellowstone’ View Gallery

People reports that the fees were ordered to be paid by 49-year-old Christine to her 68-year-old ex for costs he incurred while “trying to obtain answers” about how she “understood” their prenup.

The update comes amid a contentious legal battle between the former couple as they seek to divorce.

Just last Friday, Costner broke his silence on the situation, speaking exclusively with Access Hollywood following his court hearing about the divorce in Los Angeles.

During the proceedings last week, Kevin made a joke when Christine’s attorney accused him of earning more money than he’d previously stated, saying, “Oh good, we’ll have to have a treasure hunt to find it.”

Though the remark earned laughs in the courtroom, Kevin told Access on his way out that he wasn’t feeling humorous about the situation.

“Were you laughing? I wasn’t. This is a horrible place to be but this is where we’re at,” he said.

When asked how he hopes the proceedings unfold, the “Waterworld” star got emotional about the circumstances surrounding the end of his marriage.

“It feels so bad, we’re talking about somebody I love on the other side,” he added. “I just can’t.”

Christine filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage. She and Kevin tied the knot in 2004 and share three kids: 16-year-old Cayden, 14-year-old Hayes and 13-year-old Grace.