Kevin Hart Grooves To ‘Thriller’ On Quarantine Date Night With Wife Eniko: ‘I’m Officially Old’

Kevin Hart has some old-school moves up his sleeve!

The “Jumanji: The Next Level” star and his wife, Eniko Parrish, decided to practice their dance moves for their Friday night quarantine date night. While Eniko was interested in working on a more modern routine, Kevin wanted to stick to something classic.

“#DateNight #Harts……I’m officially old,” he captioned a video of him and his wife grooving to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” “She wanted to do one of these new dances….I said hell nooooooo….let’s show these young kids what time it is and hit em with some MJ.”

Kevin and Eniko’s dance was on point, and their commitment to the routine got all of their famous friends laughing, including Miguel, La La Anthony and Jermaine Dupri.

“WHY R WE LIKE THIS! Lmaoo,” Eniko commented.

The proud wife also shared the video on her page, captioning it, “This is what our date nights have become..why we so confused tho? we NEED HELP! “somebody come look at this”! *in Kevs voice*.”

Kevin and Eniko have a lot to dance about these days. The couple announced last month that they’re expecting their second child, breaking the news with a photo of Eniko’s growing bump.

“In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6!” she wrote.