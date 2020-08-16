Kevin Hart Hangs With Ellen DeGeneres After Supporting Her Amid Workplace Allegations

Kevin Hart is there for his friend, Ellen DeGeneres.

The comedian and actor, 41, was spotted enjoying lunch with Ellen, 62, in Santa Barbara, California, at the Rosewood Miramar Resort, just a little over a week after the actor defended his longtime pal as an investigation was launched into multiple allegations about the workplace culture of her daytime talk show.

Kevin publicly defended the daytime talk show host amid allegations that her show had a “toxic workplace” and told his fans that Ellen is “one of the dopest people on the f—— planet.”

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the fucking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” Kevin wrote.

“The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate shit has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon….” Kevin continued.

“This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences….It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen…”

Ellen looked comfortable and casual during their outing, sporting a set of lightweight joggers with an aloha print top. Kevin rocked a full aloha-style outfit, with a matching pair of shorts and shirt. The pair donned masks as they exited the restaurant.

Ellen’s Montecito estate is nearby to the resort. While it has been a difficult month for Ellen, the support from Kevin, who also had a bout with cancel culture after he was ousted as the host of the Oscars over old tweets, has likely been helpful.

Ellen also got support from her wife, Portia de Rossi, Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher and Diane Keaton.

Ellen also told her talk show fans that she was vowing to investigate the workplace culture.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” Ellen wrote in a memo. “That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.

