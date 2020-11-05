Kevin Jonas Showered With Birthday Love From Brothers & Sister-In-Law Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday, Kevin Jonas!

The singer rang in his 33rd birthday on Nov. 5 with sweet messages from his brothers and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra.

Joe Jonas wrote, “Happy birthday @kevinjonas love you like a brother. Miss you mate! Can’t wait to hang when it’s time! P.S. I can’t tell if that’s a mystery tooth or gum in your mouth.”

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas posted a shot of the two performing onstage. He wrote, “Happy birthday big bro. I miss you and love you man. @kevinjonas.”

Nick’s wife, Priyanka, also chimed in with the birthday wishes, sharing a picture of Kevin cuddling with his two daughters.”Happy birthday to this rad dad,” she wrote. “Lots of love @kevinjonas!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 5, 2020 at 11:00am PST

The youngest Jonas brother, Frankie, also shared a throwback picture of Kevin pushing him on a swing as a toddler. “Love you dude. Happy birthday @kevinjonas you’re such an inspiring father and brother,” he wrote. “I’m so grateful for how close we’ve gotten. I can’t wait for all the blessings in your future.”