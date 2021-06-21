Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split Again After Rekindling Their Romance (Reports)

It looks like things have come to an end once again for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The couple, who share daughter, True, 3, have reportedly broken up, just one year after rekindling their romance during the pandemic.

Sources told Us Weekly that the 36-year-old Good American cofounder and the 28-year-old NBA star broke up a couple weeks ago.

“They remain amicable toward each other and will continue to coparent [their daughter, True, 3],” a source told Us Weekly.

The two apparently didn’t have a lot of drama this time, but things just didn’t work out. Khloé recently shared a special birthday tribute to Tristan, writing in late March, that he was her “best friend.”

In early March, Khloe also shared during “Lady Parts with Sarah Hyland” that and Tristan had set aside embryos and were considering expanding their family.

Khloe and Tristan previously broke up after Tristan was caught up in an alleged cheating scandal with a member of the Kardashians’ inner circle, Jordyn Woods.

The split does come at interesting timing. Reports surfaced earlier on Monday that Tristan had been seen out a party and had been chatting with several women.

