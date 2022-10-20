Khloé Kardashian Asks Instagram Not To Ban Her For Nipple Covers In Cheeky Video: ‘Everyone, Stay Calm’

Khloé Kardashian is assuring her fans – and Instagram – that her latest fashion moment isn’t NSFW!

On Thursday, “The Kardashians” star filmed a cheeky video behind the scenes of a shoot with sister Kourtney Kardashian for Kourt’s vitamin and supplement brand Lemme.

“We are on set of Lemme doing a little secret project,” she told fans in the clip, which was posted on her Instagram Story.

Khloé appeared to be rocking a nearly-sheer bodysuit adorned with crystals, but she made sure she was still covered up – and following Instagram guidelines.

“By the way, these are not my nipples. These are nipple covers! So everyone, stay calm,” she teased. “Instagram, don’t ban me. Carry on. Nipple Covers! Take your Lemme, and then you get to cover your nipples!”

While it’s not clear what Khloé and Kourtney’s secret project for Lemme will be, news of their collaboration comes as Kourt is launching something new for her brand with the help of another one of her loved ones: husband Travis Barker.

On Thursday, the lifestyle guru shared a photo of her and the drummer going in for a kiss and captioned it, “@lemme coming soon 10.25.”