Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Had A Tumor Removed From Her Face

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about a recent cancer scare that led her to remove a tumor from her face.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to explain to share close-up photos of her face and explain to fans why she’s been photographed with bandages on her cheek for several weeks.

“I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” she wrote. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

The Good American co-founder then explained to fans that she received two biopsies from separate doctors, both of whom told her the bump was “incredibly rare for someone my age.”

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face,” she continued on her in her Instagram Story. “I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face.”

After going to Dr. Fisher, Khloé said the tumor was successfully removed.

“I’m grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are… you’ll continue to see my bandages and when I’m allowed, you’ll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I’m making these face bandages look.”

Before concluding her candid post, “The Kardashians” star explained to fans she is only sharing the personal story as a reminder to get frequent checkups.

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time,” Khloé wrote. “I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

-Emely Navarro