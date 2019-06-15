Khloé Kardashian Congratulates Lamar Odom On His Book Becoming A Bestseller: ‘Keep Shining’

Khloé Kardashian is happy to see her ex-husband succeed.

The reality star chimed in on Lamar Odom’s latest Instagram post, in which he expressed gratitude over his new memoir, “Darkness to Light,” making it to No. 6 on the New York Times bestseller list.

“Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” she wrote on Friday, alongside star and praying hands emojis.

The NBA champ tagged Khloé among his slew of thank-yous, also shouting out special recognition for his children, fans, publisher and publicity team.

“What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL! Your continued support and love is appreciated!” he wrote.

“Darkness to Light,” depicts harrowing specifics of Lamar’s struggle with drug and sex addiction, particularly during his marriage to Khloé. The 39-year-old explained that he wanted to come forward with such personal details as part of an honest healing process.

“It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story!” he added.

The former couple endured a tumultuous journey over the course of their relationship. After tying the knot in 2009, Khloé filed for divorce four years later only to withdraw her petition in 2015 when Lamar suffered a near-fatal overdose. She was a frequent presence throughout his recovery, but their split was finally made official in 2017.

Khloé went on to have a daughter with now-ex Tristan Thompson, from whom she split amid a cheating scandal that involved her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Despite the upheaval they’ve experienced together and separately, it’s clear that Khloé and Lamar wish each other only the best. Followers flocked to the comment section to share excitement for the pair’s mutual support, with many openly hoping they’ll ultimately work things out.

Lamar directly addressed his future with Khloé on Access Live earlier this month, admitting that he believes if it weren’t for his past demons they would “100 percent” still be together.

Their romantic potential may be behind them, but Khloé wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian family to give the athlete a social media boost. Her sister, Kim, also liked his newest post.

— Erin Biglow