Khloé Kardashian Continues Happy Family Mode With Tristan Thompson In Adorable Dancing Video

No more drama for this mama! Khloé Kardashian shared a heartwarming video of Tristan Thompson with their baby daughter that proves they're one happy family!
The 34-year-old reality star shared a snap of Tristan dancing around with their daughter True to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and it's seriously adorable. The NBA star shakes his hips and waltzes his baby girl around her nursery, all while sharing plenty of pecks all over her face. Khloé can be heard snickering in the background, clearly smitten with her picture-perfect family.
Tristan may not have scored as a supportive boyfriend during Khloé's pregnancy when cheating allegations surfaced, but it looks like the couple is making it work after all. Earlier this week, Tristan shared a video of himself planting some serious kisses on the Good American designer on his Instagram Story, confirming that their relationship is definitely on the right track.
Khloé's sweet video of the father-daughter duo also gives fans a glimpse at her baby's super chic nursery. Not only does it feature an epic chandelier, but it looks like True's room is also lit with a huge neon sign that spells out her name. The infant's modern-looking acrylic crib is a favorite amongst the Kardashians, and retails at a cool $4,500.