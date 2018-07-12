Khloé Kardashian Continues Happy Family Mode With Tristan Thompson In Adorable Dancing Video

No more drama for this mama! Khloé Kardashian shared a heartwarming video of Tristan Thompson with their baby daughter that proves they're one happy family!

The 34-year-old reality star shared a snap of Tristan dancing around with their daughter True to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and it's seriously adorable. The NBA star shakes his hips and waltzes his baby girl around her nursery, all while sharing plenty of pecks all over her face. Khloé can be heard snickering in the background, clearly smitten with her picture-perfect family.