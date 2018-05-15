Khloé Kardashian Drops Secret Hints About Future With Tristan Thompson On Instagram Story

The decision likely didn't come lightly for the mama, who gave birth to True just last month. She's been regularly posting about the importance of family and how much she leans on her famous family for support.



Speaking of family, it was actually Khloé's grandma MJ who selected the name True! Khloé wrote on her app, that Grandma MJ recommended the name True, since it was Khloe's great-grandfather's first name and her grandfather's middle name.

"Picking a name for your child is really so tough! I knew I wanted my baby to have a "T" initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True, " Khloé explained.

"She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn't get out of my head. I love that it's a family name and I can't wait to get back to LA so True can finally meet MJ in person!"

Whether or not Khloé plans to plant roots in Cleveland, it sounds like she'll still make plenty of time to hang with her family in LA.