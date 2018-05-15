Khloé Kardashian Drops Secret Hints About Future With Tristan Thompson On Instagram Story

Khloé Kardashian seems to be sticking with Tristan Thompson!
The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star shared an Instagram story on Tuesday where she opened up about who picked out her daughter True Thompson's name, the first thing she ate after giving birth, and most importantly, where her heart is at after weathering her boyfriend Tristan's alleged cheating scandal.
In a quote card, Khloé wrote, "It's all about who you look for in a crowded room. That's where your heart belongs to."
The quote seems to be a secretive hint that despite all the drama, Khloe still only has eyes for Tristan. She followed up the quote with a picture of the sun setting on the lake at their Cleveland-area home.
Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic post on her Instagram story. (Credit: Instagram)
The decision likely didn't come lightly for the mama, who gave birth to True just last month. She's been regularly posting about the importance of family and how much she leans on her famous family for support.
Speaking of family, it was actually Khloé's grandma MJ who selected the name True! Khloé wrote on her app, that Grandma MJ recommended the name True, since it was Khloe's great-grandfather's first name and her grandfather's middle name.
"Picking a name for your child is really so tough! I knew I wanted my baby to have a "T" initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True, " Khloé explained.
"She told me it was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn't get out of my head. I love that it's a family name and I can't wait to get back to LA so True can finally meet MJ in person!"
Whether or not Khloé plans to plant roots in Cleveland, it sounds like she'll still make plenty of time to hang with her family in LA.