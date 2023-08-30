Khloé Kardashian Gets Emotional Over Daughter True Thompson’s First Day Of Kindergarten: ‘I’m Not Ok’

Khloé Kardashian’s little girl is ready for a major new chapter!
The reality star commemorated daughter True Thompson’s first day of kindergarten this week with a series of adorable pics showing the 5-year-old smiling big in her school uniform.
Khloé, 39, posed for a few snaps alongside the youngster and told Instagram followers that she was feeling emotional ups and downs about how quickly time is passing.
“For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹,” Khloé admitted in her caption. “Next it will be prom 😫😩.”
The proud mom went all out to commemorate True’s milestone, setting up a giant balloon arch and notebook paper backdrop for their at-home photo session.
August has been an eventful month for Khloé’s little ones!
The Good American co-founder also shares 1-year-old Tatum with Tristan and she honored the toddler’s birthday with a space-themed party earlier in the month.
Khloé gave fans a peek at the impressive decorations and activities, which included astronaut helmets for guests and a slime-making station.
The “Kardashians” star explained on Instagram that she loves going all out when it comes to celebrating her kids.
“Love is in the details ,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.
