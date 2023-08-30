Khloé Kardashian Gets Emotional Over Daughter True Thompson’s First Day Of Kindergarten: ‘I’m Not Ok’

Khloé Kardashian’s little girl is ready for a major new chapter!

The reality star commemorated daughter True Thompson’s first day of kindergarten this week with a series of adorable pics showing the 5-year-old smiling big in her school uniform.

Khloé, 39, posed for a few snaps alongside the youngster and told Instagram followers that she was feeling emotional ups and downs about how quickly time is passing.

“For anyone wondering, no I’m not ok! 🥹,” Khloé admitted in her caption. “Next it will be prom 😫😩.”

The proud mom went all out to commemorate True’s milestone, setting up a giant balloon arch and notebook paper backdrop for their at-home photo session.

August has been an eventful month for Khloé’s little ones!

The Good American co-founder also shares 1-year-old Tatum with Tristan and she honored the toddler’s birthday with a space-themed party earlier in the month.

Khloé gave fans a peek at the impressive decorations and activities, which included astronaut helmets for guests and a slime-making station.

The “Kardashians” star explained on Instagram that she loves going all out when it comes to celebrating her kids.

“🩵Love is in the details 🩵,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.