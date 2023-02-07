Khloé Kardashian Gets Honest When Asked About ‘New Man’

What new man? Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight about her love life with a candid social media response.

After one fan tweeted at “The Kardashians” star on Monday asking who her ‘man currently’ is, the mom of two had a quick-witted response.

“Who has time for a man lol I have a 6-month-old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it,” she replied on Twitter. “No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!”

Khloé shares her daughter and son with her ex Tristan Thompson. The couple called it quits in December 2021 after his latest scandal made headlines, revealing that he had fathered another child while he was with Khloé.

In recent months, the Good American co-founder has been co-parenting with the NBA player and was by his side last month when his mom, Andrea, unexpectedly died.

Khloé, her sister, Kim Kardashian, and their mom, Kris Jenner, attended the funeral service.

The 38-year-old paid tribute to Andrea on Instagram on Jan. 24.

“Life can be brutally unfair at times and This has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom,” she wrote in part.