Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Engaged To Jake Bongiovi

Is Millie Bobby Brown a bride-to-be?

The 19-year-old seemingly announced she is engaged to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, on Tuesday.

The duo posed for a heartwarming picture the “Stranger Things” star posted on Instagram.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned the photo, quoting Taylor Swift song lyrics.

In the intimate moment the 20-year-old wraps his arms around Millie as they both smile wide, and the “Enola Holmes” actress shows off a massive diamond ring on that finger.

Jake also alluded the proposal, sharing photos on his Instagram and writing, “forever.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to confirm the exciting news.