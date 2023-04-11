Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Engaged To Jake Bongiovi

Is Millie Bobby Brown a bride-to-be?
The 19-year-old seemingly announced she is engaged to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, on Tuesday.
The duo posed for a heartwarming picture the “Stranger Things” star posted on Instagram.
“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she captioned the photo, quoting Taylor Swift song lyrics.
In the intimate moment the 20-year-old wraps his arms around Millie as they both smile wide, and the “Enola Holmes” actress shows off a massive diamond ring on that finger.
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi’s Sweetest Moments Together – See The Pics!View Gallery
Jake also alluded the proposal, sharing photos on his Instagram and writing, “forever.”
Access Hollywood has reached out to confirm the exciting news.
Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi Are All Smiles At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ PremiereView Gallery
Copyright © 2023 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.