Khloe Kardashian Has The Best Reaction To Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to address rumors that she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are engaged. “Wait…what? lol” she tweeted, followed by “I just came online and I’m even confused lol” and finally, “Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real…wtf lol people just be talking.”

The speculation started at the “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” star’s 36th birthday party earlier this week where Khloe sported a sparkling diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. The rock could be seen in a series of party posts, which sent fans into a frenzy. Even longtime Kardashian family friend Jonathan Cheban, AKA Foodgod, also commented on the ring, writing “Does that ring come with sunglasses? Blinded by the light.”

Thompson was in attendance for the birthday celebration, which had a small guest list. Khloe later thanked him for coming among a list of people who helped out with the bash on her Instagram story.

The NBA star also posted a photo of himself alongside Khloe and daughter True with a gushing caption.

“I’m wise enough to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @KhloeKardashian.”

Thompson and Khloe have been recently spending time together. The two were seen getting cozy at a friend’s birthday party last month. NBA star Jordan Clarkson shared a video from the get-together on his Instagram stories, and for a quick moment, you can see Thompson with his arm around Khloe’s waist.

A source recently told People that quarantine was positive for them, saying, “The lockdown made them closer. They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A.”