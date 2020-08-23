Khloe Kardashian, LeBron James, Alex Rodriguez And More Honor Kobe Bryant On 42nd Birthday

Kobe Bryant’s celebrity friends are honoring the late basketball icon on what would have been his 42nd birthday. In January 2020, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people perished in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas. Orange County has declared that August 24th will be Kobe Bryant Day in honor of the basketball star.
Shaq
Tyrese
Khloe Kardashian
Dwyane Wade
We miss you Kobe Bean Bryant! Happy Birthday💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛#mambaforever
Russell Wilson
Justin Timberlake
Lionel Richie
LeBron James
Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man!! #LongLive🐍 #GoneButNeverEverForgotten💜💛
Pau Gasol
Alex Rodriguez
Legends are missed, but never forgotten. . I had the pleasure of calling Kobe Bryant my friend for 20 years. Nobody, and I mean nobody, worked harder and more passionately to be great, day in and day out. As a player, as a coach, as a mentor, as a husband and as a father. . On what would be his 42nd birthday, I ask that everyone please say a prayer for Vanessa and his family. . Love you, Kobe. 💜💛 . #MambaForever
Kenan Thompson
Rob Kardashian
Lisa Leslie, Dwyane Wade, Derek Fisher, Jewel Lloyd, Jay Tatum, Arike Ogunbowale and Sabrina Ionescu