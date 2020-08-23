Khloe Kardashian, LeBron James, Alex Rodriguez And More Honor Kobe Bryant On 42nd Birthday

Kobe Bryant’s celebrity friends are honoring the late basketball icon on what would have been his 42nd birthday. In January 2020, Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people perished in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas. Orange County has declared that August 24th will be Kobe Bryant Day in honor of the basketball star.

Shaq

They couldn’t stop the REIGN @z_ro

Tyrese

Khloe Kardashian

Dwyane Wade

We miss you Kobe Bean Bryant! Happy Birthday💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛#mambaforever

Russell Wilson

We miss you Kobe Bean Bryant! Happy Birthday💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛💜💛#mambaforever

Justin Timberlake

HBD KING 🙏🏼 MAMBA FOREVER

Lionel Richie

The brightest lights shine forever 💙 #mambaforever

LeBron James

Happy Bday my brother!! Miss you man!! #LongLive🐍 #GoneButNeverEverForgotten💜💛

Pau Gasol

Alex Rodriguez

Kenan Thompson

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Rob Kardashian

Happy Birthday Kobe!! Miss You! 💙💙

Lisa Leslie, Dwyane Wade, Derek Fisher, Jewel Lloyd, Jay Tatum, Arike Ogunbowale and Sabrina Ionescu

— by Katcy Stephan

