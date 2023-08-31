Khloé Kardashian Legally Changes Son Tatum’s Name 1 Year After His Birth (Report)

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy has a new last name.

The reality star has updated son Tatum’s surname to Thompson more than one year after his birth, according to legal documents obtained by People on Aug. 31. Tatum was originally listed as “Baby Kardashian” on his birth certificate and a judge approved the recent change, per multiple reports.

Khloé and the NBA star are also parents to daughter True, 5, and the Good American co-founder kept details about their newest addition under wraps for several months, only confirming Tatum’s first name on a May episode of the family’s Hulu show “The Kardashians.”

The 39-year-old confessed on the show that her motherhood experience with her then-infant was different than with his big sister.

“With True, it took me a couple days to be like, ‘OK, this is my daughter,’ and I was super into it – but just days,” Khloe recalled. “But with him, it’s taken me, like, months. I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don’t have that complete bond. But you know, so many say it takes time.”

Khloé’s patience and open mind appear to have paid off. She and Tristan welcomed Tatum via surrogate in August 2022 and earlier this month the proud mom gave fans peeks at his space-themed 1st birthday party on Instagram, which included astronaut helmets for guests and a slime-making station.

The “Kardashians” star explained in her post that she loves going all out when it comes to celebrating her kids.

“🩵Love is in the details 🩵,” she wrote in her caption.