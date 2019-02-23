Khloé Kardashian Post Motivational Quotes Amid Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is moving on from her heartbreak!

Just days after news broke that the 34-year-old star’s NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordan Woods, Khloé shared a number of inspirational quotes on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

First, she posted a quote noting that these difficult times will soon pass.

“Don’t let shame keep you from asking for the support you want. Suffering is done in silence, end it with speaking up. Everyone has a dark chapter. Make your shadows go away by shining light on yours,” the first quote read. “Find the encouragement and strength needed to face the sun. Remember clouds are always temporary. Believe it gets better.”

In the next slide, the fashion mogul shared a cryptic message about not being able to fix a broken person.

“We have to accept that some people are really f***ed up and it’s not our job to heal them,” the second note read.

“These people have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen,” the note read.

