Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Instagram Messages Referring To ‘Pain’ and ‘Betrayal’

Khloe Kardashian isn’t staying silent amid her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal with close family friend, Jordyn Woods.

The 34-year-old reality star broke her silence on Instagram on Thursday and shared some cryptic quotes referring to her “pain” and feelings of “betrayal.”

The first quote reads, “the worst pain is getting hurt by a person you explained your pain to.”

In a second quote, she shares a message intended for “somebody” that needs a lesson in dealing with duplicity.

“Somebody needs to hear this…that betrayal is your blessing!!” The quote reads.

And then finally she ends with a sentiment on feeling broken.

“If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her,’” the quote said.

Following the messages (that we are hearing loud and clear), she posted an illustration of a woman crying…

The Good American co-creator’s sis Kim Kardashian recently unfollowed the NBA Star and Kylie Jenner’s BFF on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner has also hit unfollow on Tristan’s Instagram account, but still appears to be following Jordyn.

No official statement has been made by Khloe, Tristan, or Jordyn.

But, the former couple have reportedly split.

WATCH: Khloe Kardashian Holds Her Head High & Steps Out With BFF Malika Amid Tristan Thompson Drama