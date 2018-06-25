Khloé Kardashian Says It Takes 'Enormous Rebuilding' To Even 'Coexist' With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Post Scandal

Nearly three months after Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity made headlines, Khloé Kardashian gave fans a peek into the emotional labor she's undergone to rebuild their relationship.

When a Twitter user questioned the reality star's decision to stay with her NBA boyfriend, she defended her choice and hinted at the "strength" it's taken to recover from the scandal.

"I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I'm so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan," the user wrote. "She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away, but when it's time to walk the walk, she's a hypocrite."

"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," Khloé responded in part. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."