Khloé Kardashian Says It Takes 'Enormous Rebuilding' To Even 'Coexist' With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Post Scandal

Nearly three months after Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity made headlines, Khloé Kardashian gave fans a peek into the emotional labor she's undergone to rebuild their relationship.
When a Twitter user questioned the reality star's decision to stay with her NBA boyfriend, she defended her choice and hinted at the "strength" it's taken to recover from the scandal.
"I love, adore & root for @khloekardashian but I'm so disappointed she stayed with that wasteman Tristan," the user wrote. "She preaches about women knowing their self worth and when to walk away, but when it's time to walk the walk, she's a hypocrite."
"You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," Khloé responded in part. "I'm proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations."
Last week, a source shared with Access that Khloé "wants to make things work for the family."
"She has let everything go and is working on the next chapter," they added. "She is doing the best she can [and] wants True to be raised in a healthy family. That's why she's giving him another chance."
Since traveling back to Los Angeles, the new parents have been photographed out on the town — most recently, grabbing dinner in West Hollywood with friends on Sunday night. While The Daily Mail called their dinner date "VERY tense," Khloé shot down that interpretation on Twitter, sharing that she had a "great night."