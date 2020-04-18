Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Birthday Post For Sister Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian has major love for her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The mother-of-one took to Instagram to wish her big sister Kourt a happy 41stbirthday.

“Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever!” she wrote. “I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that.”

The Good American co-founder also gushed about their tight bond.

“You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life,” she continued. “I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of.”

Koko concluded by saying that life without her sis would be super boring.

“Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy!” she said. “You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!”

While Kourtney will likely have a more lowkey birthday than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans will never forget what went down last year on her epic 40th bday bash.

Kourt looked stunning in a super revealing black mesh dress. Khloe rocked a glitzy crystal encrusted gown and matching op and Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in a form-fitting number.

There was a cake with a naked replica of Kourtney. The fete was super star-studded with French Montana, Robin Thicke, Travis Scott, Paris Hilton and more.

— Stephanie Swaim