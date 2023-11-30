Travis Barker’s Son Landon Hasn’t Held Baby Brother Rocky Yet & ‘Will Not Be’ Changing Diapers

Travis Barker’s older son is getting candid about life as a new big brother.

Landon Barker, 20, joined host Jess Lucero on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio this week and confessed that he isn’t up for at least one aspect of childcare duties when it comes to his rocker dad’s baby boy, Rocky, with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

“I have not and I will not be,” Landon said, when asked if he’s been helping change Rocky’s diapers.

“I actually haven’t even held it!” he added of the newborn.

Landon previously made headlines in September when he admitted on the Zach Sang Show that he had been hoping for a younger sister so he could be “the only Barker boy” in the family. In his latest interview, however, Landon acknowledged that he’s changed his tune now that Rocky is here.

“Now I feel like I can’t say that, you know what I mean?” he smiled. “But I totally was rooting for a little girl.”

According to a birth certificate obtained by Access Hollywood earlier this month, Travis and Kourtney welcomed Rocky Thirteen Barker on Nov. 1 at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

Travis previously revealed the newborn’s name in the final weeks of Kourtney’s pregnancy, sharing on the “One Life Once Chance” podcast last month that the little one was due on Halloween.

Landon isn’t the only sibling welcoming Rocky to the blended Barker fam. The little one also joins Kourtney’s three children with ex-partner Scott Disick and Landon’s sister, Alabama, who, along with Landon, Travis shares with former spouse Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also a father figure to Shanna’s oldest daughter, Atiana de la Hoya.

Though Travis let Rocky’s name slip before his arrival, eagle-eyed fans had already predicted the moniker after it appeared to be leaked in a now-deleted photo from Kravis’ Disneyland-themed baby shower in September.

The Poosh founder announced her pregnancy during a Blink show in June, where she held up a sign that read “Travis I’m Pregnant.” The now-viral moment was a clever callback to the music video for Blink’s 1999 song “All the Small Things.”

Just weeks later, the couple confirmed that they were expecting a son.