Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Expecting Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate (Reports)

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogate, according to multiple reports.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” The Good American co-founder’s rep said in a statement to Access on Wednesday, though Tristan was not specifically mentioned.

A source close to Kardashian tells NBC News that Khloe and Tristan are not back in a relationship and haven’t spoken since December except for co-parenting matters regarding their 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

TMZ was first to report that the 38-year-old reality star and her 31-year-old ex are expecting.

The news comes after Khloe’s fallout with Tristan was documented on the Season 1 finale of “The Kardashians,” which aired in June.

The source also told NBC News that their second child was conceived before Tristan’s paternity scandal went public.

The athlete previously confirmed earlier this year that he had fathered a child with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols when he and Khloe were together. Maralee gave birth to her and Tristan’s baby boy in December.

— Stephanie Swaim

