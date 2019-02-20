Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Says ‘Hoes Ain’t Loyal’ Amid Jordyn Woods Drama

Malika Haqq is here to back up her bestie, Khloe Kardashian!

Following the news that Tristan Thompson has allegedly cheated on Khloe with close family friend, Jordyn Woods, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to call Jordyn a disloyal “hoe.”

After fan accounts caught wind of the situation, negative memes about the “secndnture” ambassador started to spread like wildfire (naturally), which is where Malika hid the shady comment.

“These hoes ain’t loyal,” she commented on the account’s video of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi waving goodbye.

“Stormi in Calabasas waiting for Jordyn to pack her s**t and get out Kylie’s house like…” the caption said.

The former “Sky High” actress also commented on hollywoodunlocked’s Instagram video that made the initial claim that Tristan was seen cheating with Jordyn at an intimate party over the weekend.

“STRONG FACTS,” she commented.

Khloe also chimed in, commenting a series of shouting emojis.

Another Kardashian close family friend, Larsa Pippen, also added a very explicit comment propping up the allegations even further.

“Amen!!!” Larsa wrote.

Jordyn has remained silent after the news broke on Tuesday.

