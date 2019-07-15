Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Looks So Grown Up in Latest Pic

She is true-ly the cutest!

Khloe Kardashian and estranged boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s daughter True is just 15-months-old, but she’s growing up right before our very own eyes.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star hasn’t been shy when it comes to sharing pictures of her baby girl on social media. In her latest snapshot, the proud mamma shared an adorable photo of her little girl wearing adorable pink bunny pajamas looking more grown up than ever before!

View this post on Instagram My baby bunny 🐰 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 15, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

True definitely seems like she’s having an awesome summer so far! Photos of True show the toddler playing in the sand, picnicking in the park, floating in the pool, riding in style in her sparkly pink Bentley.

View this post on Instagram Vibes A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 30, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🦄 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 20, 2019 at 6:53pm PDT

Khloe isn’t the only one obsessing over baby True. Celebrity friends and fans have been blowing up the comments section of the cute pic.

Priya Shukla gushing, “OMG when did she get so big?? Gorgeous bunny xx,” and Koko responding, “I ask myself this every single day 💔😩 .”

Another fan commenting on how much True resembles her mama: “Apart from True’s eyes, she is literally your double now.”

You know what they say… like mother, like daughter right?

— by Marielle Williams