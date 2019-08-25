Kian Lawley Shares Rare Loved Up Snap With GF Ayla Woodruff

Kian Lawley is showing the love!

The YouTuber shared a snap with Ayla Woodruff where he’s seen kissing her on the cheek.

“Everyday is all about u, but today is a little bit more special. happy birthday love x” he wrote.

This marks the first time either of the influencers has shared a snap with each other on their feed, as they keep things pretty lowkey.

Kian reportedly previously shared a snap on his IG story back in July revealing that they were together, according to Just Jared Jr.

Fans were shook at the duo seemingly making it official and sounded off in the comments.

“Do you hear that!? The sound of a million hearts breaking,” one person wrote.

“bruh why is everyone sad we knew this day would come,” another wrote.

“WTF IM SHOOKED” a third added.

— By Stephanie Swaim