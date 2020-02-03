Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Crack Up As Daughter North Crashes Their Interview

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had an unexpected guest for their latest joint interview!

The couple’s oldest child, North, made a surprise appearance as her famous mom and dad discussed their mansion’s minimalist design for Architectural Digest.

Kim and Kanye couldn’t help but laugh when the 6-year-old hopped right into frame and onto Kim’s lap, and things got even funnier when the beauty mogul gently suggested they put off their quality time until the segment wrapped.

Nice try, Kim – but you were too late! North had already stolen the show and pulled up a stool for a front-row seat right between her parents.

Kim eventually found a way to distract North just long enough for her and Kanye to get back on track, but the conversation stayed mostly on the kids anyway! The hip-hop star explained that all of his and Kim’s children inspire their $60 million home’s modern design. And for those who may think the minimalist aesthetic isn’t exactly kid-friendly, North said her favorite thing to do inside is cartwheels!

Kim also shared an Instagram peek at her daughter’s all-pink, butterfly-themed bedroom from the family’s AD photo shoot, proving their color palette extends past the signature neutral tones seen throughout the rest of the house.

Kim and Kanye may have their hands full with four kids, but they did take time to reflect on their pre-parenthood days. When asked what habits he changed once he and Kim moved in together, the “Jesus is King” rapper said he “stopped being lonely” – an answer that prompted a chuckle from Kim!

“Awww, my heart,” she said.

— Erin Biglow