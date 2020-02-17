Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have Date Night At NBA All Star Game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a night out on the town.

The couple stepped out at the 69th NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on Feb. 16, 2020.

The duo sat courtside as they watched the game. Kim rocked a  brown oversized puffy coat and matching pants. She completed the look with long sleek hair and gold booties.

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 16: Kim Kardashian and Rappers, Kanye West and J Cole attend the 69th NBA All-Star Game as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 16, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

‘Ye rocked a black coat, ripped jean and oversized sunglasses that he kept on while watching the game.

During the game, they seemed to have a good time, and even showed some PDA while kissing on the jumbotron.

Earlier in the day the duo was at Kanye’s Sunday Service, which also went down in Chicago, as seen on the KKW Beauty founder’s Instagram story.

The city holds a special place in the rapper’s heart, as it was where he was raised. They even named one of their kiddos after the city.

Ahead of the game, Jennifer Hudson gave a performance to honor late basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna after being in a helicopter crash last month.

Magic Johnson was also there and spoke before Jennifer hit the stage saying, “We are all hurting. This is a tough time for the whole NBA family, and if I can get you all to rise right quick.”

Johnson continued saying, “We need to really embrace each other at this time, this tough time. Come together, love each other. Kobe would have wanted that. That’s very important. And if we can just have it quiet for eight seconds. God bless you.”

