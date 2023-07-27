LeBron James Breaks Silence On Son Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest: ‘Everyone Doing Great’

LeBron James is sharing a hopeful update on his son’s health.

The basketball legend spoke out for the first time after Bronny James, 18, suffered cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California on Monday. LeBron shared gratitude on Twitter for not only Bronny’s good prognosis but also those who have sent well wishes for the teen’s speedy recovery.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang,” the post read, concluding with a crown emoji.

Bronny was rushed to the hospital and treated in the ICU before being released to general care, a spokesperson for the James family told Access Hollywood.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the statement read.

Adding, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny recently committed to USC to play basketball and is expected to follow in his dad’s NBA footsteps.

LeBron has said in the past that he won’t retire from the sport until he gets to play with his son.