Kim Kardashian And North West Rock Matching Nose Rings At Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian and North West are living their best life in Paris!

The mother-daughter-duo has been in France for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where they’ve turned heads in their standout looks.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid & More Stars Attend Haute Couture Week In Paris View Gallery

On Wednesday, the two took a girls’ trip to the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall Winter 2022/2023 show and rocked matching nose rings that were attached to chains around their necks. The two also donned similar black oval sunglasses.

For the fashion show, “The Kardashians” star rocked a glam black pinstriped gown that featured a beige-colored bustier. Her nine-year-old daughter meant business in her suit, which featured the same pinstriped fabric as her mom’s outfit. Kris Jenner joined the duo for the outing, rocking a tailored black suit with bold shoulder pads and black sunglasses.

North is proving to be a serious style star and is leaving her mark in the fashion world while in Paris! At the Jean Paul Gaultier show, she was sitting alongside Anna Wintour and was also seen chatting with designer Olivier Rousteing.

Earlier in the day the pair went to the Balenciaga Haute Couture show, where the SKKN by Kim founder strutted down the runway in a form-fitting black dress.

Kim and North’s latest outings come a day after the two looked fabulous while visiting the Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier headquarters in Paris. During their shopping spree, the reality star wore a green camo shirt and neon green boot pants. The nine-year-old gave a sweet nod to her famous dad, Kanye West, by wearing his vintage Pastelle varsity jacket.

North is Kim and Ye’s oldest child. The pair also share 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm.

-Emely Navarro