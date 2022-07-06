Kim Kardashian And North West Rock Matching Nose Rings At Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian and North West are living their best life in Paris!

The mother-daughter-duo has been in France for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where they’ve turned heads in their standout looks. 

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid & More Stars Attend Haute Couture Week In Paris

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid & More Stars Attend Haute Couture Week In Paris

View Gallery

On Wednesday, the two took a girls’ trip to the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall Winter 2022/2023 show and rocked matching nose rings that were attached to chains around their necks. The two also donned similar black oval sunglasses.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

For the fashion show, “The Kardashians” star rocked a glam black pinstriped gown that featured a beige-colored bustier. Her nine-year-old daughter meant business in her suit, which featured the same pinstriped fabric as her mom’s outfit. Kris Jenner joined the duo for the outing, rocking a tailored black suit with bold shoulder pads and black sunglasses.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: Kris Jenner, North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

North is proving to be a serious style star and is leaving her mark in the fashion world while in Paris! At the Jean Paul Gaultier show, she was sitting alongside Anna Wintour and was also seen chatting with designer Olivier Rousteing. 

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 06: Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian and North West attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day the pair went to the Balenciaga Haute Couture show, where the SKKN by Kim founder strutted down the runway in a form-fitting black dress. 

Kim and North’s latest outings come a day after the two looked fabulous while visiting the Balenciaga and Jean Paul Gaultier headquarters in Paris. During their shopping spree, the reality star wore a green camo shirt and neon green boot pants. The nine-year-old gave a sweet nod to her famous dad, Kanye West, by wearing his vintage Pastelle varsity jacket. 

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 05: North West and Kim Kardashian are seen on July 5, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

North is Kim and Ye’s oldest child. The pair also share 6-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm. 

-Emely Navarro

Read More

Drake Gets New Tattoo In Honor Of The Late Virgil Abloh

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.