Kim Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spotted At Bad Bunny’s Restaurant In Miami

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are taking over Miami!

The two were spotted out at Gekko, Bad Bunny’s Miami restaurant, Friday night after attending the Inter Miami game.

The two were among several of the celebrities who attended the game and went out to the popular hot spot afterward.

For the fun night out, Kim rocked a leather crop top and pants. She styled the look with a mini bag and slicked-back ponytail.

Tristan wore a see-through black shirt, large chain, black trousers and sneakers for the late-night outing.

Earlier in the day, Kim attended Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami. The soccer legend’s game was a star-studded event with Serena Williams, Lebron James, David and Victoria Beckham in attendance.

The SKIMS founder went to the game with her 7-year-old son Saint, who she revealed is a huge fan of Messi.

“I will do anything for my babies,” she told Major League Soccer at the game. “So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we’re going to different exhibition games.”

“The Kardashians” shared several videos of the game on her Instagram Story, including a clip of Saint freaking out after he met the soccer star.