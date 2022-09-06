Kim Kardashian Bares Her Backside In Jockstrap For Racy Photo

Kim Kardashian is baring her derriere once again.

The 41-year-old is posing on the cover of Interview magazine’s “American Dream” issue wearing an all-denim Bottega Veneta outfit but she’s showing off her backside and jockstrap by unzipping and pulling down her jeans.

Kim was behind the unexpected underwear choice and shared that she “loved it” adding, “The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it.”

Interview Magazine 🇺🇸 September 2022: American Dream Issue ✨ pic.twitter.com/lxa1fMCD12 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2022

The mom of four also showed off her platinum blonde locks and even bleacher her eyebrows to match for the magazine shoot.

“I do think blondes have more fun,” she told Interview Editor-in-Chief Mel Ottenberg. “I just feel different.”

Kim also opened up about her fashion and headline-making ionic red carpet looks including her all black Balenciaga outfit for the 2021 Met Gala which she admits she initially resisted.

She told Interview magazine, “I trust myself in the sense of, I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable. But, every once in a while, someone will be like, ‘Trust me. This looks good.’”

Adding, “Sometimes it does, and sometimes it doesn’t, and you just have to roll with it. It’s not that serious. I care a lot, but I also can’t let it consume me. Sometimes there’s bad angles, bad lighting. You can’t control it all.”

