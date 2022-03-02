Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single As Kanye West Divorce Continues (Reports)

Kim Kardashian is no longer Mrs. West.

A judge reportedly approved the beauty mogul’s request to be declared legally single as her and Kanye West’s divorce proceedings continue. According to multiple outlets, Kim attended a hearing on Wednesday via video conference.

Kim’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, is said to have appeared in person while Kanye’s new attorney, Samantha Spector, was present on his behalf.

The latest development follows continued disagreements between Kim and the rapper regarding the future of their relationship. Just last week, Kim responded to Kanye’s objection to her bifurcation request, arguing that the rapper is unwilling to face that their marriage is over.

In court documents obtained by Access Hollywood, Kim cited the, quote, “emotional distress” of Kanye’s heated Instagram drama in recent weeks. The 44-year-old has posted numerous times about their split and the Skims founder’s relationship with Pete Davidson.

Nearly all of Ye’s posts have been deleted but according to Kim’s latest filing she found his behavior upsetting to the point that she wanted their marriage dissolved as soon as possible.

“I very much desire to be divorced. i have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. … I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children,” she claimed in part.

Kim went on to say in the papers that she wishes she and Kanye could have made it work but has “come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage.”

In February, lawyers for Kanye filed a petition obtained by Access Hollywood in which he opposed Kim’s initial request, arguing that if either of them dies or remarries before their divorce is concluded, it could be an issue. Kim’s lawyer denied the notion, claiming there are no jointly titled assets or community property due to the former couple’s prenup.

The Yeezy founder followed up with a response to Kim’s claims of emotional distress, alleging that it can’t be proven that he wrote the social media posts in question.

The pair tied the knot in 2014 and Kim filed for divorce nearly seven years later. They share four kids – daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

— Erin Biglow