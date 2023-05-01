Kim Kardashian & Ex Pete Davidson Reunite Inside 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson appear to be friendly exes!

The former couple were spotted chatting inside the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 alongside Usher.

In the photos, the SKIMS founder, former “Saturday Night Live” star and the Grammy winner smile as they talk at the dinner reception.

This comes months after Kete called it quits.

Kim and Pete were first spotted together in October 2021 and went Instagram official in March 2022.

They made their red carpet debut in April 2022 at the White House Correspondents Association Dinner.

The duo also famously walked the 2022 Met Gala red carpet together, where Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Happy Birthday dress.

But the two broke up a few months later, in August 2022 after dating for less than a year.

Pete has since moved on, he is now dating Chase Sui.

The 2023 Met Gala is hosted by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and Roger Federer. The event’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and will pay tribute to the late icon’s legendary style and influence.

Attendees were encouraged to evoke Lagerfeld with their ensembles, whether choosing a high-end label from his prolific career, which included Chanel, Fendi, Balmain and more, or even drawing inspiration from his own personal flair.

Some fashion-forward celebrities like Jared Leto and Doja Cat even paid tribute to the designer’s beloved cat, Choupette.

-Emely Navarro