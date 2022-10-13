Kim Kardashian ‘Exhausted’ By Kanye West’s Claims About Not Seeing Their Kids: ‘I Can’t Take It’

Kim Kardashian spoke out about how draining it is to battle misconceptions about her life in the public eye – including when it comes to Kanye West.

In a new episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the reality star addressed having had to set the record straight about her co-parenting arrangements with her ex-husband on social media after he publicly claimed he wasn’t allowed to see their four children.

She discussed the family drama after opening up to sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner about another stressful situation she was dealing with at the time: the public backlash to her advice for women in business to Variety.

“It’s gotten completely out of control, all of the false narratives that people believe in, and it’s exhausting,” Kendall said of the fallout from her comments, which Kim argued were taken out of context.

“It’s exhausting. Today, I’m just exhausted,” Kim replied.

“And then it goes into the whole situation that you’re dealing with,” Kendall added, referencing all that had gone down with Kanye.

“Kanye posted, ‘I can’t see the kids,’ And I’m like, ‘You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative,'” Kim summarized. “I can’t take it anymore. But then, I don’t want to go back and forth on the internet.”

“It’s all gaslighting,” Khloe said of both situations. “All of it is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe.”

Khloe has continued to be in Kim’s corner when it comes to shooting down misconceptions about her and Kanye’s co-parenting dynamics.

Last week, she shared an Instagram comment defending Kim after Kanye reiterated a claim that he hadn’t been invited to daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” the Good American co-founder wrote underneath Kanye’s post. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

“Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it,” she added. “You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

“Like you have pointed out yourself, [Kim] is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time,” she went on. “Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”