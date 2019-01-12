Kim Kardashian Flaunts Serious Mouth Bling: See Her ‘New Grillz’

New year, new grill! Kim Kardashian got some bling she can really sink her teeth into.

The reality star gave fans a close-up look at her diamond-encrusted grill on Friday. Kim let the photo speak mostly for itself, simply writing “New grillz” in her caption.

The mouth jewelry, reportedly designed by Dolly Cohen, features a small cross between Kim’s two front teeth while covering the bottom row in sparkles.

While many fans chimed in to applaud the indulgent look, others expressed dismay over Kim flaunting her wealth on social media.

“When you run out of ideas for what to spend your money on,” one follower wrote.

Kim’s new post was also met with some disapproval considering her notable past trauma.

The 38-year-old took a break from showing off her extravagant accessories after getting robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016. Just days before the frightening event, Kim posted a photo of herself with her giant, emerald-cut engagement ring and a gold grill on full display.

She began slowly reintroducing glam pieces back into her feed last year. In January 2018, she posted a Snapchat video in which she wore a grill that spelled out her first name.

Kim doesn’t keep her expensive taste to herself. Earlier this week, she shared a photo of eight identical Louis Vuitton Nano Speedy bags that she gifted her daughters and nieces for the holidays. The luxe purses retail for $1100 each.

— Erin Biglow