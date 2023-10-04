Kim Kardashian Gets Candid About Wild Night Dancing At Beyoncé’s Party: ‘What Did I Do?’

Kim Kardashian may own a multi-billion-dollar company, but that doesn’t mean she can’t let loose!

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the SKIMS founder admitted she once got more than a bit tipsy at a party thrown by Beyoncé!

“I’m definitely still a lightweight. I’ll have like two shots, and I’ll be wasted, and it’s so much fun. I’ll be dancing on the dance floor,” she said in a confessional. “Seriously, I know you guys don’t believe me, ask Beyoncé – I danced all night long at her party. I think I blacked out.”

Kim had so much fun at the party that she had people texting her about it the following night!

“I woke up to so many text messages, and I was like, ‘Khloé, look at this. What did I do? What did I do?’ And she’s like, ‘You were dropping it low and dancing.’ And I was like, ‘No!'” she said, laughing. “I danced all night long, I had no idea.”

Inside Louis Vuitton’s Star-Studded Paris Fashion Week Show: Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Jay Z, Beyonce & More View Gallery

Although Kim lets loose from time to time, she still gets up and works like the rest of us!

The episode showcased her recent social justice work by highlighting her meeting Kevin Keith, a man who was convicted of a triple homicide and is serving a life sentence in Ohio.

“I love meeting someone who I’m fighting for face to face. There’s nothing better,” she said.

Although cameras weren’t allowed inside the prison, Kim explained in a confessional what it was like finally meeting him.

“Being able to give Kevin a hug and being able to see him and sit with him face to face, there was no glass. He wasn’t shackled,” she said. “You know first and foremost he’s been sitting here telling his story and fighting for his life for 28 years inside. It was just really nice to know that I’ve been fighting for the person that I really believe I’ve been fighting for. And to really look him in the eyes and really understand, that’s just the best feeling.”

When Kim isn’t fighting for social justice reform, she’s building her business empire – and Harvard Business School has taken notice!

The 42-year-old was invited to talk at the prestigious Ivy League university about SKIMS and her experience as an influencer. Cameras weren’t permitted inside, but following her lecture, Kim admitted she still couldn’t believe she was invited.

“Sometimes I just look up and think, ‘Oh my God how did I get to this place?'” she said. “‘How did I make this all happen?’ Are we sure they have the right person?’ I just [have] like legit imposter syndrome. I think that a lot, but I never want to not think that. I think it always keeps me going. It always keeps me driven. It always keeps me humble and in check.”

This week’s episode of “The Kardashians” also gave an update on Khloé Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The Good American co-founder had a candid conversation with her ex about their past, where he said he never wants his kids to feel ashamed of his actions.

“You know True is understanding stuff. Prince understands things. When they go to school and have classmates, the last thing I want them to do is ever feel embarrassed that I’m their father,” he said.

As for the mistakes he’s made, Tristan says he is still trying to understand why he put Khloé through so much pain.

“I think going down this journey that I’ve been on right now, especially with what happened to my mom, I always ask myself you know like, why do certain things to hurt certain people,” he told Khloé. “I think the thing that always sticks in my mind is like, I know how much I care about you. I know how much I love you. You’re my best friend. How come I meet my person and how come I’ve done so much wrong things? Why put you through that?”

Later in a confessional, Khloé reacted to what Tristan said, admitting it’s hard to hear him say she’s his “person.”

“Tristan has said before, like, I’m his ‘person.’ I’m not saying I don’t believe him, but I’ve heard this,” she said. “Of course, it’s angered me before, because I’m like, if I f***ing am, then why would you have treated me this way? And how many times? This isn’t like a one-time thing, and here we are. I love love, and I am a hopeless romantic, but that’s not going to change how I feel and what happened.”

Despite what happened between the two of them, Khloé is staying by Tristan’s side as he mourns the death of his mother Andrea, who passed away in January, and as he takes care of his younger brother Amari, who has epilepsy.

“No matter what we’re not a family of an eye for an eye. Especially in times of need. That’s when you rally together,” Khloé told Tristan. “I want to be good for the lifetimes after this. I want my karma just to always be great. And I’m not justifying anything you’ve done. Obviously, everything you did was f**ked up and I’m strong enough that it’s not going to break me, and God knows that.”

Although things between the two of them are good, Khloé did tell her ex that she hopes what happened in the past leads to some positive changes.

“Also, Tristan, if what you say is true, if you really thought I was your person or whatever you just said, then that means you’ll feel more affected by losing me and want to change for yourself, not because there’s a prize at the end of it,” she said.

New episodes of “The Kardashians” drop on Hulu every Thursday at 12 a.m. EST.